Una (HP), Dec 7 (PTI) BJP MP from Hamirpur Anurag Thakur Saturday termed Himachal Pradesh's Congress dispensation one of the "most incompetent and corrupt governments" in the state since Independence. He accused it of "making false promises" to gain power.

Addressing the BJP's 'Akrosh rally' here, the former Union minister alleged the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu government closed projects started by the previous BJP regime and lashed out at the Congress for "cheating" people by "making false promises" in the run-up to the assembly polls in 2022.

"Forget about the Rs 1,500 promised to women in the age group of 18 to 59 and five lakh jobs as even those in government jobs are not being paid salaries and pensions on time," Thakur said.

He alleged that medical staff recruited during the Covid period was also shown the way out and those doing internships had to wait for four months for their salaries.

Himachal Pradesh is getting embarrassed due to the Congress government, the BJP MP alleged, adding that cess was imposed on electricity, surcharge was imposed on water and the prices of ration have increased manifold.

Thakur said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's "Khata khat-Khata khat" model was declared junk in Maharashtra and Haryana and people voted for the BJP.

Rajya Sabha MP and BJP leader Sikandar Kumar said people had high hopes when Congress was voted to power but today even the ruling party's MLAs are unhappy. Every section of the society is upset with this government, he claimed.

Una Sadar MLA Satpal Satti, former legislator Rajesh Sharma, Chaitanya Sharma, Devendra Bhutto, Balbir Chaudhary, former minister Virendra Kanwar and other BJP leaders were also present.

