Shimla, Mar 1 (PTI) A day after Congress' central observers asserted that there was no threat to the government in Himachal Pradesh, state party chief Pratibha Singh on Friday said the political crisis could have been averted had the grievances of MLAs addressed time.

Congress' central observer D K Shivakumar on Thursday said Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has taken responsibility for Abhishek Manu Singhvi's defeat in the Rajya Sabha polls -- which had triggered the crisis for the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh.

Pratibha Singh said there was acrimony towards Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu as 14 months after the Congress came to power in the state, leaders who worked hard to ensure the party's victory were not "accommodated" by him.

"Fourteen months is a long period and I have been consistently urging the chief minister to accommodate leaders who worked hard for the victory of the party but nothing was done," she said.

Had the issues of the disgruntled MLAs been addressed on time, the crisis could have been avoided, she added.

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania on Thursday disqualified the six Congress MLAs, who had cross-voted in the recent Rajya Sabha polls, for allegedly defying a party whip on voting for the state Budget in the assembly.

Pratibha Singh said Rajinder Rana -- one of the six rebel MLAs -- was a "tall leader" who had defeated former chief minister P K Dhumal and was expecting a Cabinet berth but was ignored.

However, all the issues have now been sorted and the observers have given their report to the High Command. The matter will be discussed when the High Command calls us, she said.

Pratibha Singh also played down rumours suggesting her joining the BJP and said she and her family have always worked to strengthen the Congress.

Reacting to the resignation offered by state Public Works Department Minister Vikramaditya Singh, who is her son, Pratibha Singh claimed several other ministers also felt that they were not being allowed to work freely and it was hampering their ability to deliver.

Referring to the installation of a statue of former chief minister Virbhadra Singh, who was her husband, Pratibha Singh said not only her son but even the people of Himachal Pradesh wanted it and were prepared to contribute financially.

The only thing we were asking for was a suitable place for installing the statue but that did not happen, she said.

An emotional Vikramaditya Singh while offering his resignation on Wednesday had said that the last assembly election was fought in the name of Virbhadra Singh and so far the government had not installed the statue of his father on the Ridge in Shimla.

