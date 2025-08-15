Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 15 (ANI): The Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (HPSDMA) has issued a morning public utility report detailing widespread disruptions caused by heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours. The report, released on Friday at 10:00 AM, confirms significant impacts on essential services across the state

According to the report, a total of 455 roads are blocked, including three national highways (NH-305, NH-05, and NH-707).

The most affected districts in terms of road blockages are Kullu with 73 roads, followed by Mandi with 58 roads, and Shimla with 58 roads.

In Kullu, a landslide at Jhed (Khanag) has blocked NH-305. Other districts, including Chamba and Kangra, also report multiple road closures due to heavy rain.

Power supply has also been severely impacted, with 681 Distribution Transformers (DTRs) disrupted. The districts of Kullu and Shimla are the most affected, with 145 and 63 disrupted DTRs respectively. ]In Kullu, the disruptions are due to a flash flood, faulty lines, and fallen trees.

Furthermore, 182 water supply schemes have been disrupted across the state. The Mandi district is particularly hard-hit, with 58 schemes affected, while Kangra and Shimla have 41 schemes each.

The report attributes the disruptions to heavy rain.

The HPSDMA report does not include any information on rain-related deaths or road accident fatalities. The authority continues to monitor the situation and provide updates on the restoration of these public utilities.

Meanwhile, the monsoon season has claimed 247 lives and injured 329 people in Himachal Pradesh, according to a cumulative loss report from the Department of Revenue-DM Cell of the state government. The report, released on August 15, covers the period from June 20, 2025, to August 14, 2025.

The total death toll of 247 includes 130 rain-related deaths and 117 deaths from road accidents. Among the rain-related fatalities, Kangra district recorded the highest number with 28 deaths, followed by Mandi with 26, and Hamirpur with 13. The causes of these deaths vary, with drowning accounting for 24, falls from steep rocks or trees for 27, and landslides for 7. Road accidents also resulted in significant loss of life, with Mandi district reporting 21 deaths, Chamba 17, and Shimla 15.

In addition to human casualties, the monsoon has caused widespread damage to property and livestock. The report indicates a total loss of 27,378 animals, including 25,755 poultry birds. The financial loss to public property is estimated at over 2,10,485.33 lakh rupees. The damage includes 661 fully damaged houses and 2,210 partially damaged houses. The total loss to crops is also extensive, though specific figures were not provided in the summary.

The report also provides a month-wise breakdown of the losses, showing a total of 132 human deaths in June and 129 in July, with 63 reported in August. (ANI)

