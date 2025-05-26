Shimla, May 26 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government will not file an appeal against the high court order to transfer Vimal Negi death case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Monday.

Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited chief engineer Vimal Negi had gone missing on March 10 and his body was found on March 18 in Bilapsur district. His wife Kiran Negi alleged that his seniors had harassed him and demanded a CBI probe. The case stirred a political storm in Himachal Pradesh, with the opposition BJP alleging a cover-up.

The Congress government in the state had formed a Special Investigation Team to probe the death but the high court on Friday ordered that the case be handed over to the CBI.

“Himachal Pradesh government would not file an appeal against the order of the High Court to transfer Vimal Negi death case to the CBI and will fully cooperate with the CBI as we want justice for Negi's family," Sukhu told mediapersons here.

The chief minister, however, expressed unhappiness over the court's observation of not including any officer of the state cadre in the probe.

"I do not agree with a comment by Justice Sahib that there should be no officer from Himachal (Mein Justice Sahib ki ek tippani se sehmat nahi hoon, jispe unhonei kaha ki Himachal ka adhikari nahin hona chahiye)," Sukhu said.

".... how many judges are there in Himachal High Court who are related to Himachal. It raises a question mark and that is why I say that we should avoid such comments (Himachal ke High Court mein kitne Justice hai jo Himachal se sambandhit hai, yeh prashn chinh hai. Isliye mein kehta hoon hame is prakar ki tippani se bachna chahiye," the CM said.

Without referring to Superintendent of Police of Shimla, who levelled allegations against senior officers at a press conference on Aaturday, Sukhu said that indiscipline by officials would not be tolerated.

The chief minister alleged that the BJP is playing politics on the issue and is not interested in getting justice for Vimal Negi's family.

