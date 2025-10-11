Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 11 (ANI): The Himachal Pradesh Mahila Congress on Saturday demanded the resignation of BJP state president Dr Rajeev Bindal following the arrest of his brother, Ram Kumar Bindal, in connection with a rape case registered in Solan district.

Addressing a press conference in Shimla, HP Mahila Congress President Jenab Chandel said that the incident has brought "deep shame" to the state and questioned the silence of BJP leaders and women functionaries over the issue.

"This shocking incident in Solan has shamed the entire state. The BJP has chosen silence, but the Mahila Congress will not remain quiet. The survivor deserves justice, and the government must ensure her safety because this is a high-profile case where her life could be in danger," said Jenab Chandel.

She further accused the BJP of double standards, saying the party only uses slogans like "Beti Bachao" for political gain while failing to protect women in reality.

"The BJP talks about women's safety in slogans, but the truth is entirely different. The arrest of the BJP president's brother in such a heinous crime exposes the moral bankruptcy of the party," she added.

The Mahila Congress also demanded immediate security cover for the survivor, citing threats to her safety, and urged the BJP leadership to take moral responsibility by removing Rajeev Bindal from his post until the case reaches its conclusion.

Earlier, the Solan District Police on Friday arrested Ram Kumar Bindal, brother of the Himachal Pradesh BJP chief, in connection with a rape case, officials said.

A case has been registered under Sections 64 and 68 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against Ram Kumar Bindal at the Women Police Station, Solan, they said.

According to Solan Superintendent of Police (SP) Gaurav Singh, the case was registered on October 8 following a complaint lodged by a woman.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that she had been suffering from a long-term illness and, after failing to get relief through medical treatment, had gone on October 7 to seek Ayurvedic treatment near the old bus stand in Solan, officials said.

There, she met a man who introduced himself as a vaidya (traditional healer). The man, later identified as Ram Kumar Bindal, allegedly examined her under the pretext of a diagnosis. During the examination, he reportedly asked questions about sexual problems, assured her that he could "completely cure her," and showed her a related book, they said.

Officials said that the woman further alleged that the accused insisted on checking her private parts, and when she refused, he molested and sexually assaulted her. She managed to push him away and left the premises immediately. Later, she reported the incident to the Women Police Station.

"Based on the complaint, an FIR has been filed, and the investigation was initiated promptly. The victim's statement has also been recorded before the court. A forensic team from SFSL Junga inspected the scene, collected physical evidence, and assisted the local police in the investigation. Technical evidence collected during the probe was also analysed," a Solan District Police spokesperson said.

"On the basis of the victim's statement, site inspection, and technical findings, the police team today arrested the accused Ram Kumar Bindal. He will be produced before the competent court. Further investigation is underway," the spokesperson added.

Following his arrest, Bindal was taken for medical examination and was later admitted to a hospital. "Today, the police team arrested the accused. However, during his medical examination, he experienced some problems, and subsequently, we admitted him to the hospital," DSP Anil Dhaulta told reporters. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

