Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 2 (ANI): Due to heavy rainfall, landslides, cloudbursts, and other adverse weather-related conditions affecting various parts of Himachal Pradesh, the documentation schedule for the HP Police Recruitment 2024 has been rescheduled. The original schedule, set for September 8 and 9, 2025, at Police Lines, Bharari, District Shimla, has been postponed due to concerns about the safety of the candidates.

In an official press note, the Himachal Pradesh Police Headquarters stated, "It is hereby intimated that keeping in view the safety and convenience of the candidates of HP Police Recruitment-2024, as per the directions of Police Headquarters, Himachal Pradesh, the Documentation Schedule for Recruitment of Constables-2 024 of Southern Range, Himachal Pradesh (i.e. Shimla, Solan, Sirmour & Kinnaur) fixed for 08.09.2025 & 09.09.2025 at Police Lines Bharari, District Shimla, HP is rescheduled to the following dates due to heavy rains, landslides. Cloud bursts and other weather-related issues are affecting many parts of the State."

The rescheduled dates for the document verification are now September 28 and 29. The venue of document verification is Police Lines Bharari in Shimla.

September 28 is for Shimla and Solan, and 288 candidates from both districts, including both male and female, will appear. On September 29, verification will take place for Sirmour and Kinnaur districts, from where 259 candidates, including both male and female, are expected to participate.

The weather conditions in Himachal Pradesh are very severe. Earlier, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red nowcast warning on Tuesday, forecasting heavy rainfall exceeding 15 mm per hour, accompanied by thunderstorms, in multiple districts across Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Punjab.

According to the IMD, the districts of Pilibhit, Lakhimpur, and Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh were placed under a red alert. In Haryana, the warning covered Fatehabad, Jind, Hisar, Gurugram, Rewari, and Mewat.

In the hill states of Chamba, Lahaul-Spiti, Kangra, and Kullu in Himachal Pradesh, a red alert was issued. In Punjab, the affected districts included Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Moga, and Barnala.

"Heavy spells (>15 mm/hr) accompanied with thunderstorms are likely in these districts. People are advised to take precautionary measures and avoid vulnerable areas," Met department said. (ANI)

