Shimla, February 14: An earthquake of 3.2 magnitude shook Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district on Sunday afternoon, the meteorological department said.

However, there was no report of any casualty or damage to property. Tremors were felt in and around the district at 3.49 pm. Earthquake of Magnitude 7.0 on Richter Scale Rocks Japan's Fukushima.

The earthquake's epicentre was at a depth of 10 km northeast in Bilaspur, the MeT department said.

