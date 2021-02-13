Fukushima, February 13: A powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.0 on the Richter scale jolted Fukushima Prefecture in Japan, the United States Geological Survey reported on Saturday.

The earthquake struck at the depth of 54 km at 7:37 pm. The epicentre of the quake was located 90 km east northeast (ENE) of Namie town of Japan.

No casualties have been reported so far. Strong Earthquake of Magnitude 6.9 Hits Jammu and Kashmir.

The US Tsunami Warning Centre said there was no initial information that a tsunami was imminent, Sputnik reported. Japan often suffers earthquakes, as it is located within the Ring of Fire - a notorious area in the Pacific Ocean with extremely high seismic activity.

