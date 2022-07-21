Shimla, Jul 20 (PTI) A flash flood triggered by heavy rain led to a road blockade in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti district on Wednesday evening, the state disaster management said.

Lahaul-Spiti district emergency operations centre (DEOC) informed that the flash flood occurred at Tindi on State Highway 26 in Keylong sub division due to which Tindi-Killar Road was blocked around 6.45 pm.

Also Read | Presidential Election Results 2022: Delhi BJP Plans 'Abhinandan Yatra' Led by JP Nadda After Counting of Votes for Presidential Poll.

The work to restore traffic movement will start on Thursday morning, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)