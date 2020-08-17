Kangra (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): The Shimla-Mataur National Highway was blocked due to landslide in Kangra on Monday.

The road was jampacked as the vehicles waited for the road to be cleared following the heavy rainfall.

Also Read | Fire Breaks Out Plant of Nandolia Organic Chemicals in Palghar, One Dead.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on August 15 had predicted scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over the northwest region of India during the next five days.

"Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall very likely over northwest India during the next 5 days. Isolated heavy falls likely over Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh during the next 4-5 days. Fairly widespread rain likely over Gujarat region on 15, 17 and 18 August," said the MeT department. (ANI)

Also Read | Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Andhra Pradesh BJP Asks State Govt Not to Create Hurdles in Celebrations.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)