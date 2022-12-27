Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 27 (ANI): Students expressed happiness at the Himachal Pradesh government suspending the functioning of the HPSSC Hamirpur in connection with the paper leak case.

A group of candidates who passed the Junior Office Assistant paper three years ago are waiting for the results.

Also Read | Data Breach: CERT-In Warns Indian Users Against Phishing Attacks via LastPass.

The candidates said that the Congress government has taken big action against the paper leak mafia, which they welcomed.

"If the paper leak mafia is working inside the selection commission, then how will the children preparing for the exam get employment for many years," the students said.

Also Read | US Road Accident: Manpreet Singh, 26-Year-Old Indian Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash in Pennsylvania.

Incidentally, after the paper leak, the government suspended the functioning of the Hamirpur Staff Commission and has also banned recruitment.

But the students also called the cancellation of the paper worrying. A group of students also went to the Shimla Secretariat and requested the CM not to cancel the examinations.

"Investigate the matter thoroughly and put the culprits behind bars. But the recruitment of the children who have passed the exam with hard work should not be cancelled," the students said.

The functioning of the HPSSC Hamirpur was suspended with immediate effect after an employee was arrested for leaking a question paper for the recruitment exam for the junior office assistant's post. The exam scheduled for December 25 was also called off.

The government said that it was committed to ensuring zero tolerance against corruption and has ordered the probe to ensure complete transparency in the functioning of the Commission. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)