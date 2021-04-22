Chandigarh, Apr 22 (PTI) The Haryana government on Thursday approved a policy for sale of those shops or houses by municipal bodies where the possession of such properties for a period of 20 years is with entities other than these bodies and transfer ownership to them.

On certain terms and conditions, it has been decided to transfer the ownership of these properties to such persons who are currently in “justified possession of these properties”.

“To encourage monetization of locked properties of the municipal bodies, Haryana Government has made a policy for sale of shops or houses by these bodies, where possessions of such properties for a period of 20 years is with entities other than the Municipal Bodies,” a state government statement said giving details of the decision of the state cabinet, which met here under the chairmanship of Chief Minister M L Khattar.

The policy for sale of those shops or houses by municipal bodies will come into force on the date it is notified by the government.

Giving details of the policy, the statement said there are a large number of properties in the shape of shops or houses which, though are presently owned by the municipal bodies but are in the possession of entities or individuals other than these bodies for a period of 20 years or more.

“The municipal bodies find managing such properties difficult, particularly in view of the fact that the ownership or possession of such properties have, in several cases, changed hands on numerous occasions and the Municipal bodies lack authentic documentation in this regard. Further, several municipal bodies are unable to even recover the rentals of such properties.

“On a careful consideration, it was decided to transfer the ownership of these properties to such persons who are currently in justified possession of these properties,” the statement said.

The statement said this policy will not only strengthen the financial position of the municipal bodies but will also grant the small shopkeepers and others in possession the ownership of the properties.

Giving details of terms and conditions of the policy, where the entire structure constructed by the municipal body is raised on the land and the land is to be transferred to a single occupier (irrespective of number of floors constructed there upon) base rate would be the chargeable price.

Similarly, where the structure constructed by the municipal body is two storied and each of such storey is to be transferred to different occupier, then the chargeable price would be 60 per cent of base rate for the occupier of ground floor and 40 per cent of the base rate for the occupier of first floor.

Furthermore, where the structure constructed by the Municipal Body is three storied and it is to be transferred to more than one occupier, then the chargeable price would be 50 per cent of Base Rate for the occupier of ground floor, 30 per cent of the Base Rate for the occupier of first floor and 20 per cent of the Base Rate for the occupier of second floor.

The applicant or occupier in whose favour the property is to transferred by way of execution of conveyance deed shall also be liable to make payment of all the established taxes and arrears thereof.

The cabinet also approved another policy named Homeless Abandoned and Surrendered Children Rehabilitation Initiative for providing employment, educational and financial benefits to such children who are abandoned and who have completed the age of 18 years from child care institutions of the state and were abandoned before the age of 5 years or “surrendered” before the age of 1 year.

The aims and objectives of the policy includes to provide jobs on compassionate grounds and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) status to “abandoned and surrendered children”, upto the age of 25 years, and who possess the required qualification.

Such children will also be provided free school and higher education including technical education, rehabilitation and financial assistance upto age of 25 years or marriage, whichever is earlier, and one time interest-free loan for purchase of a house in Haryana.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)