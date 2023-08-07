Guwahati, Aug 7 (PTI) A huge cache of explosives like gelatin sticks and detonators were recovered from Cachar district of Assam, an official said on Monday.

According to an Assam Rifles Spokesperson, a joint team of the paramilitary force and Assam Police carried out an operation and recovered the explosives from Ranighat market in the district.

Also Read | No Fly List: DGCA Placed 166 Passengers on 'No Fly List' Since 2021, Says MoS for Civil Aviation Gen VK Singh to Rajya Sabha.

"The security team recovered 200 gelatin sticks and 200 detonators from the site," the official said.

There was speculation that the explosives were being sent to Manipur, where more than 160 people have lost their lives in ethnic clashes that are continuing for more than three months.

Also Read | ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 Out at icai.nic.in: Chartered Accountants Institute Declares CA Foundation June Exam Results, Get Direct Link and Know How To Check.

"Operation is on to nab those involved in transporting the explosives," the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)