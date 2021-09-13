New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI) Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Monday condoled the death of veteran Congress leader Oscar Fernandes and said it is a huge loss for each and every party worker and the country.

Fernandes died at a private hospital in Mangaluru on Monday afternoon, family sources said. He was 80.

Also Read | TNEA Rank List Releasing Tomorrow, Here's How Candidates Can Check Rank List on Official Website tneaonline.org.

In her condolence message, Sonia Gandhi described Fernandes as a Congressman to the core, a veteran parliamentarian, a sensitive minister who championed the cause of labour and underprivileged, a dedicated organisation builder at all levels, and an individual firmly anchored in the grassroots.

She said Fernandes was "all of this and much more".

Also Read | NEET Solver Gang Busted in Varanasi, Vegetable Seller’s Daughter Arrested for Taking NEET 2021 Exam For Someone Else For Rs 5 Lakh.

"His humility, affability, simplicity, and integrity will remain an inspiration to all in public life. His demise is a huge loss for each and every Congress worker and indeed for the entire country.

"I salute this remarkable colleague who enriched our lives and made so many contributions," she said while sending her condolences to his family.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)