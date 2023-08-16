Doda (Jammu and Kashmir), August 16 (ANI): Bashir Ahamad, brother of Hizb-Ul-Mujahideen terrorist Irshad Ahmad on Tuesday hoisted the National Flag at his residence in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda.

Irshad Ahmad was declared a ‘terrorist’ under the UAPA in October last year, for his links with terror organization.

His brother Bashir Ahamad along with other family members organised an event to celebrate the 77th Independence Day. The children of the family also recited national songs and enjoyed the event to the fullest. Irshad joined militancy in 1994 and crossed to the other side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Talking to ANI, Bashir Ahamad said that "Hum Hindustani hai" and the country belongs to him.

“My mother suffered mental illness because of him. Our father also misses him. We have suffered a lot due to him. This country is ours. We are Indians; will die for it. This flag is our pride.

As per sources, Irshad Ahmad alias Idrees, is presently residing in Islamabad, Pakistan.

Bashir is today holding and hoisting the national tricolour, sending a message that he belongs to this country and is against those who challenge its sovereignty.

Appealing to the government to pave the way for the return of Irshad, Bashir openly criticized the ideology of his brother and said that we are safe and happy in India. He said that one should work together to build this nation instead of trying to weaken this.

“He (Irshad Ahmad) chose the wrong path. I appeal to the government to Irshad Ahmad,” he said.

Family members of militant Irshad Ahamd have repeatedly appealed to him to surrender before the armed forces and start a normal life. They also appealed to the government to bring their son back so he can join his other family members.

It is pertinent to mention here that 119 militants are absconding from district Doda. (ANI)

