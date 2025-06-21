Kottayam (Kerala), Jun 21 (PTI) Jose K Mani, chairman of LDF partner Kerala Congress(M), on Saturday said that the issue of human-animal conflict cannot be resolved without amendment or revision of the Wildlife Act by the central government.

Mani, also a Rajya Sabha MP, said that despite repeated demands from the state government and the MPs from Kerala, the Centre was not amending or revising the Wildlife Act provisions.

He said that currently under the Wildlife Protection Act it is not a crime to shoot and kill wild animals that enter human settlements, but a case under the non-bailable provisions of the law is registered by the Forest department against anyone who does so. "Therefore, clarification is needed regarding this," he said.

Mani urged the Centre to issue a directive permitting the killing of wild animals that pose a threat to human life.

He said that he and various other MPs met with the Union Minister for Environment, Forests and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav requesting issuance of such a directive, but the central government has not done anything till date.

