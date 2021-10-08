Udaipur, Oct 8 (PTI) Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia on Friday alleged that hundreds of farmers have committed suicide in the state under the Congress government, which has failed to extend a complete loan waiver.

Addressing a public meeting in Vallabhnagar ahead of the October 30 Assembly bypolls, Poonia also accused CM Ashok Gehlot of misleading the public and said he has proved to be a complete failure.

The Congress had promised to waive complete loan of farmers and give unemployment allowance to the youth during the last elections but failed to keep it promises, Poonia said.

"The government did not waive complete loan of farmers and hundreds of farmers have committed suicide under the Congress rule. The Congress has betrayed the youth also," he alleged.

Poonia also highlighted achievements of the Union government and sought votes for party candidate Himmat Singh Jhala.

Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal, leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly, Gulab Chand Kataria, and Rajsamand MP Diya Kumari were also present on the occasion.

After Vallabhnagar, Poonia addressed another meeting in the Dhariawad Assembly constituency, from where the party has fielded Khet Singh Meena.

The polling will take place on October 30 and the counting will be held on November 2.

