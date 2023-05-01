Mumbai, May 1 (PTI) A 25-year-old man allegedly committed suicide in Vakola in Santa Cruz as the woman he was in love with was set to marry someone else in her native Uttar Pradesh, a Mumbai police official said on Monday.

He slit his throat in an inebriated state on Saturday and was rushed to nearby VN Desai Hospital, then to Sion Hospital and finally to KEM Hospital in Parel where he died on Monday, the Vakola police station official said.

"His kin said he was distressed after getting to know that the woman he was in love was to get married in UP on May 12. He has tried to harm himself earlier as well," he added.

