Chandauli, April 3: A 15-year-old girl in Chandauli was allegedly stabbed in the neck on Sunday by a boy for spurning him, police said. However, the victim is out of danger, police said, adding a hunt is on to nab the accused and two other boys for helping him.

"Today (Sunday) information was received that a 15-year-old girl was attacked by a sharp object in her neck. Three boys are said to be involved in this matter. After attacking the girl these boys immediately left the spot. The information has come to our light that the girl had stopped talking to the accused Harishchandra after being frustrated with the situation he took this action. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Ends Life After Jumping in Front of Train in Agra, Disturbing Suicide Video Goes Viral.

We have registered a First Information Report (FIR) in this matter and our search operation is underway for these three boys. Strict legal action will be taken after arresting the accused," Superintendent of Police (SP) Chandauli Ankur Aggarwal said. The local police reached the spot after receiving information from the villagers and admitted the injured teenager to a private hospital for treatment.

"Sunita Bind, a resident of Mathurapur village of the Kandwa police station area, was having a love affair with her brother-in-law's brother Harishchandra. Due to this, the accused Harishchandra was getting angry with Sunita. Odisha Shocker: Man Stabs Umpire to Death Over ‘Wrong Decision’ During Cricket Match in Cuttack.

Harishchandra called Sunita near the village along with his two companions and stabbed Sunita in her neck with a sharp weapon and fled from the spot. Due to this, the girl fell unconscious in the field covered in blood," another police official informed. A case has been registered in this matter and a search is going on for the three boys involved in this incident.

