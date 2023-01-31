They Say love makes you do all kinds of things, sometimes good, sometimes bad, but a lover in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur has crossed all lines. Reportedly, the girl he loved is getting married. On learning this, the lover pasted a threatening poster on the walls of the house of the would-be groom in which he has threatened to kill him if he brings baraat. The threat poster, written in Hindi, reads, "Karishma meri hai! Baraat lekar mat aana nahi toh tu jinda nahi bachega." The man threatened to turn the marriage procession into a cemetery. The Uttar Pradesh police have taken cognisance and launched a probe into the matter. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Jilted Lover Opens Fire at Girl for Talking on Phone to Other Man, Then Kills Self in Meerut.

‘Karishma Meri Hai’:

"करिश्मा मेरी है, बारात लेकर मत आना, दूल्हा जिंदा नहीं बचेगा" ◆ UP के हापुड़ में सिरफिरे आशिक ने दूल्हे के घर पर चिपकाया पोस्टर pic.twitter.com/gpgkYXym0M — News24 (@news24tvchannel) January 31, 2023

