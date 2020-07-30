Thane, Jul 30 (PTI) The Navi Mumbai police have arrested a 28-year-old man and his friend for allegedly strangling the former's wife to death and disposing of her body, an official said on Thursday.

Ambuj Tiwari and Shrikant Choube were arrested for allegedly strangling the former's wife Neelam to death, putting her body in a plastic drum and dumping it in some bushes along the Mumbai-Pune Highway, a senior official said.

The matter came to light after Mahendra Tiwari approached the Rabale police station to lodge a missing persons' complaint for his son Ambuj and daughter-in-law on July 23, he said.

During the course of investigation, the accused was traced to Ghansoli and after being interrogated about his wife's whereabouts, he confessed to killing her at Choube's residence, the official said.

The victim's body was recovered from the bushes along the highway near Khopoli and the tempo used to transport the drum was also seized, he said.

A case under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered against the arrested accused, the official added.

