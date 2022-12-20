Hyderabad, December 20: The nephew of an All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) corporator was killed after being attacked allegedly by an unknown person at the party office.

The incident took place at the AIMIM Corporator's office at Lalitha Bagh in Hyderabad's Old City. The nephew of the AIMIM corporator was taken to the hospital, but died on arrival. Hyderabad Shocker: Woman Stabs Boyfriend After He Comes Late on Date, Arrested.

MD Amjad Ali, the inspector of Bhavani Nagar, told ANI that the nephew of an AIMIM corporator was attacked by an unknown person. Hyderabad Shocker: Man Kills Step-Daughter for Talking Over Phone at Night, Surrenders Before Police.

"An unknown person attacked the nephew of an AIMIM corporator at the AIMIM Corporator's office at Lalitha Bagh in Hyderabad's Old City. He later died in the hospital," he said.

