Hyderabad, May 16 (PTI) Telangana IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao on Monday said Hyderabad has been growing not just in information technology, but across many sectors like life sciences, aerospace and defence.

“That is exactly how Hyderabad has been growing also, not just in one area but I think across in many, many sectors. Not just information technology, (but) life sciences, aerospace, defence, I can go on,” he said.

He was speaking after inaugurating the new office of insurance technology company Sureify. “Ministers @KTRTRS and @jagadishTRS inaugurated the new office of Sureify in Hyderabad. Sureify is an insurtech company which provides modern technology experience while meeting life insurers' digital transformation needs,” the Minister's official twitter account said.

