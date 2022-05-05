Hyderabad, May 5: A newlywed couple riding a bike was attacked with an iron rod on Wednesday resulting in the man being killed on the spot in Hyderabad, in what seems to be a case of honour killing, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place at LB Nagar in the city.

According to police, the deceased Billapuram Nagaraju and Syed Ashrin Sultana were collegemates and had got married in January this year. Sultana changed her name to Pallavi after marriage. Two brothers of the deceased man's wife have been identified as the accused and the police have formed special teams to nab them. Gujarat Honour Killing: Woman, Husband Stabbed to Death by Her Father, Brother in Rajkot.

According to Sreedhar Reddy, ACP, Lal Bahadur Nagar, "A person was killed by two persons. The deceased was traveling on a bike with his wife. They got married recently and both belonged to different communities. Brothers of the deceased's wife today assaulted Nagaraju and then attacked him with a rod and killed him on the spot." Further investigation into the matter is underway.

