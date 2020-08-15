By Telangana, Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 15 (ANI): Telangana Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao expressed confidence that Hyderabad would get the status of Heritage City and the government will work towards achieving the same.

Also Read | Independence Day 2020 | Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Hoists the National Flag at His Residence: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 15, 2020.

"Hyderabad is a city where one will find old world charm and new age vibrancy. It should get Heritage City status from UNESCO and we will work for achieving it," the minister said while inaugurating the newly renovated Mozamjahi Market on Friday.

Speaking about the market, Rao added, "The Mozamjahi Market was constructed in 1933. The government of Telangana took up the renovation project and restored it. I request the cooperation of citizens to maintain this."

Also Read | India's COVID-19 Count Crosses 2.5 Million Mark After Spike of Over 65,000 Cases in Past 24 Hours.

Among those who were present on the occasion include -- state ministers Mahmood Ali, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Sabitha Indra Reddy, V Srinivas Goud, Member of Parliaments K Keshava Rao and Asaduddin Owaisi, Member of Legislative Assembly Raja Singh, Mayor Bonthu Rammohan and Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)