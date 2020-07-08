Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 8 (ANI): A gang of five has been arrested on Wednesday for allegedly robbing bikes, mobiles and cash worth Rs 3.3 lakh in Hyderabad.

Anjani Kumar, IPS Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad said, "A special task force along with Afzalgunj police apprehended one dacoity gang consisting of five persons namely Syed Farooq Pasha, Syed Fayaz Imran, Amer Khan, Mohammed Waseem and Syed Abdul Khader Hussain and recovered net cash Rs 2,60,000, two bikes, two knives, one screwdriver and six cell phones from their possession."

Kumar further said, "On July 4, Fayaz along with his four other gang members reached Putlibowli. From there, they sent Faisal to inform about the victim's movements nearby his shop while the other two accused Amer Khan and Sameer waited for their on two different bikes. Two hours later, Faisal informed the other two gang members about the victim's movement."

After receiving the information from Faisal, the other two accused Fayaz and Waseem obstructed the victim's way in Putlibowli and attacked with a screwdriver and caused stabbing injuries. They robbed one bag containing cash worth Rs 3.3 lakh and sped away from the spot. Later, the victim was shifted to the hospital for treatment, police said.

"Acting on the tip-off on Wednesday, Commissioner's Task Force, East Zone Team, Hyderabad city along with Afzalgunj Police apprehended the accused," he said. (ANI)

