Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 25 (ANI): Hyderabad Police busted a cricket betting racket and arrested three people. Besides, it recovered Rs 25 lakh cash and other items.

According to the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Srinivas Reddy, on Monday, Kachiguda Police, along with Commissioner's Task Force, the West Zone team apprehended three accused persons identified as Neeraj Jain, Amit Sarda and Narayan Das who were found running online cricket betting in the limits of Kachiguda Police Station for the ongoing Women's T20 Challenge-2022 Cricket match.

The police recovered net cash of Rs 25 lakhs, 11 Line Phones, six unused cell phones and five personal mobile phones and other incriminating material from their possession.

Neeraj Jain and Amit Sarda are natives of Hyderabad and were previously arrested in the cricket betting cases. The accused Narayan Das is a native of Puranapool in Hyderabad. At present, he is working with Neeraj Jain and Amit Sarda.

The accused persons Neeraj Jain and Amit Sarda are close friends and habituated to organising cricket betting within the limits of Hyderabad in an organized manner and earning money illegally.

In the year 2019, both the accused persons were arrested in Cr.No.18/2019 U/s 3 & 4 of TS Gamiing Act-1974 (Cricket betting) of Rajendranagar PS, Cyberabad and in the year 2020 the accused Neeraj Jain was arrested in Cr.No.473/2020 U/s 3 & 4 of TS Gaming Act-1974 (Cricket betting) of Jubilee Hills PS, Hyderabad City. (ANI)

