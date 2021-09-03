Actor Rakul Preet Singh arrives at the office of Enforcement Directorate

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 3 (ANI): Actor Rakul Preet Singh on Friday arrived at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) Hyderabad zonal office in connection with a drugs case.

Earlier on Tuesday, film director Puri Jagannadh reached the ED office in Hyderabad to appear before the agency officials in connection with the drugs case.

The case is related to the busting of a drug racket in 2017.

The ED has summoned several other film personalities of Tollywood in connection with the case.

The drugs racket was busted in July 2017 after the arrest of a musician and two others and a seizure of drugs from their possession. (ANI)

