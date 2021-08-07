Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 7 (ANI): Hyderabad City Police Commissioner, Anjani Kumar on Friday held a meeting with the Islamic religious heads to discuss the arrangements that are to be made for the upcoming Muharram.

The meeting was held at Salar Jung Museum here in Hyderabad.

Addressing media here, the Hyderabad Police Commissioner said, "A meeting has been held to discuss arrangements that have to be made for the upcoming Muharram at the Salar Jung Museum here in Hyderabad."

He added that the Muharram is a 400-year old tradition that commemorates the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, the son of Hazrat Ali and the grandson of Prophet Muhammad. It signifies an expression of sorrow over the martyrdom of Imam Hussein at the Battle of Karbala that took place over 14 centuries ago.

Muharram is more relevant in modern times as the fight between good and bad as well as between justice and injustice is eternal, he added.

The procession takes place every year in the first month of the Islamic calendar on the tenth day of Muharram, known as Ashura.

Like many other religious occasions this year, this also took place amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

