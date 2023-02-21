Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 21 (ANI): In a horrific incident, a four-year-old boy was mauled to death by a pack of street dogs at a housing society in Erukula Basti, in Bagh Amberpet in Hyderabad.

The child was identified as Pradeep.

In a footage captured on a CCTV camera, the boy can be seen walking around playfully when street dogs attack him. About six stray dogs kept biting the child untill he fell to the ground unable to stand again. By the time someone could come to his rescue, the boy fell unconsious and bled profusely.

Reportedly, the child's father Gangadhar was working as a security personnel in the residential complex where the incident took place.

Upon hearing his child's cry, the distressed father rushed to the spot and took him to a nearby hospital. However, he succumbed to his injuries during the treatment. (ANI)

