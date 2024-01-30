Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 30 (ANI):Hyderabad Police has arrested two people for allegedly kinapping a six-year-old boy child.

According to the police, the accused have been identified as Orusu Venkanna and Orusu Kavitha.

The police said that a total of four people were involved in the incident; two of them have been arrested, while the other two, identified as Darshanam Raju and Kalamma, are absconding.

As per the police, a complaint was received on January 24 in connection with the kidnapping of a six-year-old boy child from Maternity Hospital in Petlaburj, Hyderabad, where the victim's mother went for a checkup.

"Kurva Geetha, the mother of the victim, who is nine months pregnant, said that she went to the Maternity Hospital on January 23 along with her son, identified as K. Shiva Kumar. Her son was playing outside the hospital when she went for a medical checkup. After coming outside, Geetha found that her son was missing and informed us," the police said.

"After receiving the information, the police started their investigation and arrested two people on January 30," they added.

Giving details, the police said that during the investigation, it was revealed that the accused, Venkanna, has three daughters, and he was eagerly waiting to adopt a boy child. The accused, Venkanna, met with the other accused, Darshanam Raju, and sought help regarding the adoption of a boy child.

"All four accused went to the Government Maternity Hospital, Petlaburz, where they saw the victim playing outside the hospital and lured him by giving him chocolates. After kidnapping the child, the accused went to Pedda Amberpet in Rangareddy district," the police added.

"Later, based on information, the police managed to arrest the two accused while the others are still absconding. Efforts to nab them are underway," the police said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

