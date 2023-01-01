Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 1 (ANI): Two persons were killed on the spot when a car hit them in the early hours of Sunday in the Banjara Hills Police Station limits.

The deceased have been identified as Srinivas and Eshawramma.

The accident took place around 5:25 am and the duo was hit by a car. The two car passengers sustained injuries and are being treated in a private hospital.

Those injured have been identified as Pranav (driver) and Vardhan.

"Today at 5:25 am, there was a car accident in the Banjara Hills Police limits. Two people died on the spot after a Celerio car hit them. The passengers in the car sustained injuries and are under treatment in a private hospital. The deceased victims are Srinivas and Eshawramma. The people in the car were Pranav who was driving and Vardhan," said Banjara Hills Police Station Inspector M Narender.

"A case has been registered and FIR filed. The enquiry is going on," the inspector added. (ANI)

