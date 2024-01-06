Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 6 (ANI): Days after joining the Congress, YS Sharmila met Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy in Hyderabad on Saturday evening.

Sharmila is the sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.

CM Reddy presented a bouquet to Sharmila. It was not known what transpired in the meeting.

Since joining the Congress, Sharmila has been meeting the grand old party leaders, including party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and KC Venugopal.

The meeting comes days after YS Sharmila, the daughter of former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy, joined Congress after merging her party, the YSR Telangana Party, into Congress.

During the recent assembly elections in Telangana, YS Sharmila constantly rendered her support to the Congress party. She clarified that she did not contest the polls as it would have led to the splitting of votes.

The YSR Telangana Party was founded by Sharmila in July 2021.

YS Rajasekhara Reddy died in a helicopter accident in 2008, after which his son Jagan Mohan Reddy formed his own party.

Congress won an absolute majority in Telangana for the first time, winning 64 of 119 seats. Bharat Rashtra Samithi, which ruled India's youngest state for 10 years, won 38 seats.

As per party sources, Sharmila is likely to be given a key post in the Congress ahead of the Lok Sabha elections and also in the run-up to the Andhra Pradesh state assembly elections. (ANI)

