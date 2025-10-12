Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 12 (ANI): Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President and former Telangana IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) said on Saturday that the successful hosting of India's first-ever Formula-E race in Hyderabad symbolised Telangana's arrival on the global stage as a hub for innovation, clean mobility, and advanced technology.

Speaking as the Chief Guest at the 10th FMAE National Student Motorsports Competition 2025 in Coimbatore on Saturday, KTR said that the Formula-E event was not merely a spectacle, but a statement of intent.

Also Read | 'Right To Be Born': Supreme Court's Lone Woman Judge BV Nagarathna Flags Foeticide-Poor Sex Ratio Link.

"When the world's fastest electric cars raced on Hyderabad's streets, it proved that Telangana is ready for the future. The event generated nearly Rs 700 crore in economic activity and drew international attention to the city's technological capabilities," he said.

KTR added that the Formula E race was only the beginning of a larger journey. "The foundation has been laid, and Hyderabad will soon emerge as the hub of India's Mobility Valley," he said, highlighting Telangana's long-term vision for sustainable and technology-driven industrial growth.

Also Read | MCD By-Elections 2025: Delhi Gears Up for By-Polls in 12 Wards.

"Motorsport is not just about bikes, cars, or speed; it is about testing limits, pushing boundaries, and discovering how far one can go," he said.

Reflecting on his tenure as IT and Industries Minister, KTR pointed out how Telangana built a globally admired innovation ecosystem through institutions like T-Hub, the world's largest startup incubator, and T-Works, India's largest prototyping centre. "In the time it takes to sip your chai, an idea can walk from T-Hub to T-Works," he quipped, underscoring the seamless connection between idea incubation and execution in Telangana.

Addressing hundreds of young engineers, innovators, and motorsport enthusiasts from across India, KTR urged students to create opportunities instead of waiting for them. "Why stand in line when you can start one of your own?" he said. "Do not just be job seekers, be job creators. Once you start dreaming big, you will be surprised by your own potential."

Drawing a parallel with Telangana's own journey, KTR recalled that there was a time when many doubted the possibility of statehood. "Yet here we are, 11 years later, standing tall as a role model for the nation across multiple sectors. That is the power of belief, resilience, and vision," he noted.

He also shared a message for Gen Z, urging the younger generation to seek impact over income, authenticity over authority, and to maintain a hunger for speed and scale. "You are sharper, more responsible, and more conscious than people give you credit for. It is you who will drive India forward," KTR told the students.

Concluding his speech, KTR quoted a line from a recent Formula 1 movie, "Hope is not a strategy. Create your own breaks." He said that whether in motorsport, governance, or life, success does not come by chance. "We must design our opportunities, execute with courage, and create our own breaks. That is how the future is built," he said.

The FMAE National Student Motorsports Competition, one of the country's premier collegiate racing platforms, witnessed enthusiastic participation from student teams across India, showcasing innovation, engineering skills, and the spirit of competition. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)