Guwahati, Jul 16 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said Oil India Limited (OIL) has discovered hydrocarbons in Namrup Borhat-1 well in Dibrugarh district, in which the state government has a significant stake.

He described the discovery as a major step forward in energy security and economic resilience.

In a post on X, Sarma said, '@OilIndiaLimited has discovered hydrocarbon presence in Namrup Borhat-1 well, a well where Govt of Assam holds a significant stake."

This discovery ensures successful investment in oil drilling and contribution to national energy security, the CM said.

"This discovery makes Assam the first state govt to be a direct oil producer, makes exploration efforts successful, empowers Assam with revenue & royalty and ensures steady availability of energy for the country," he wrote on social media.

Sarma described the discovery as a 'proud moment'.

