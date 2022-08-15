Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 15 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday hoisted the Tricolour on the occasion of Independence Day in Bengaluru.

Addressing the occasion, Bommai lauded the response from the people to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Har Ghar Tiranga campaign in the run-up to the 76th I-Day celebrations, and said that the campaign has seen "unprecedented success".

"In response to Prime Minister Modi's call to express this unity, to express our patriotism, the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign of hoisting the Tricolor from house to house has seen an unprecedented success," he said.

The Chief Minister said that the state government is working with an aim of building a prosperous Karnataka under the guidance of the Prime Minister.

"We are taking firm steps to build 'New Karnataka for New India'. We are working hard to achieve the ambitious goal that the state of Karnataka should contribute at least 1 trillion dollars to the 5 trillion dollar economy of the Prime Minister's dream," he said.

"We have taken many initiatives to facilitate their lives. We are committed to simplifying and facilitating the availability of civic services," Bommai added.

The Chief Minister also made some announcements on the occasion.

"On the auspicious occasion of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the government has decided to make some contributions to maintain cleanliness, nutrition, the welfare of farmers, labourers and welfare of brave soldiers," he said.

"In all government schools and colleges of the state, Rs 250 crores for construction of 100% toilets will be carried out. Through this, a clean and healthy environment will be created in schools and colleges. Rs 74,50,000 each to potters, blacksmiths, carpenters, sculptors, bhajantri, basket weavers, vishwakarmas, mothers and other artisans from Karnataka Handicrafts Development Corporation will be given," he Bommai said.

The Chief Minister announced to open 4,050 new Anganwadis in the state as per the need, keeping in priority the areas where there is a large number of landless labourers.

Earlier today, PM Modi hoisted the tricolour at Red Fort on the occasion and addressed the nation.

On his arrival in the Red Fort, the Prime Minister was received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt and Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar.

Later, a combined Inter-Services and Delhi Police Guard presented a general salute to the Prime Minister. Thereafter, PM Modi inspected the Guard of Honour.

Meanwhile, people are enthusiastically taking part in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign commenced on Saturday and will run till Monday.

The programme envisages inspiring Indians everywhere to hoist the national flag at their homes. The aim of the programme is to make the relationship with the national flag a more personal one rather than just keeping it formal or institutional, said the Union Ministry of Culture.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of India's people, culture and achievements. (ANI)

