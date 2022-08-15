Ballia, August 15: A woman in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district was brutally murdered by a man using a sword for allegedly insulting and slapping him. The incident took place on Sunday night and the accused Dilshad Ali Sonu surrendered before the Kotwali police.

SP Ballia Raj Karan Nayyar said: "Dilshad Ali, a native of Baheri area under the limits of Kotwali police station, went to his neighbouring house where Armana lived and attacked her with a sharp-edged weapon over some personal dispute. In the bid to save Armana, her family members Kurban Shah, 60, and Badrunnisha, 56, were also injured." Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Woman Hacked To Death By Lover in Lakhimpur Kheri After She Refuses to Marry Him.

Badrunnisha and Shah have been admitted to a hospital. Later, Dilshad went to the police station with the murder weapon and surrendered.

