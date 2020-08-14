New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): The Delhi Government has invited seven corona warriors for an event at the Delhi secretariat on the occasion of Independence Day on Saturday.

"The Arvind Kejriwal government has specially invited seven Corona warriors, who have risked their lives for helping COVID-19 infected patients, to an event to be held at the Delhi Secretariat tomorrow on the occasion of Independence Day.

"The Delhi government has made special invites to these Corona warriors for the Independence Day program, in appreciation of the work of the Corona warriors who have made special contributions during the Corona crisis," read a statement from the Delhi Government.

Rajeev Singh Parihar, ADM (Central), Hirdesh Kumar, Senior Medical Officer, Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital, Sonu, Nursing Officer, LNJP Hospital, Pradeep Chauhan, Constable - Delhi Police, Tej Bahadur, CATS ambulance driver, GTB Hospital, Dina Nath Yadav, Civil Defence Volunteer and Ashok Kumar, Sanitation worker, SDMC have been invited by the Delhi Government tomorrow. (ANI)

