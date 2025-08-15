New Delhi [India], August 15 (ANI): Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 12th Independence Day address, describing it as a source of "new inspiration and new energy" for the nation.

Chouhan said the nation was "filled with new inspiration and new energy" for PM Modi for giving the mantra of Swadeshi and encouraging the adoption of India-made products.

Also Read | Is PM Narendra Modi-Led Government Providing Free Laptops to Students? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Viral Message.

"The entire country is filled with new inspiration and new energy. Prime Minister Modi has given us the mantra of 'Swadeshi' (self-reliance). Today, farmers have also resolved to adopt products made in India... Prime Minister Modi said that the government should be visible not in files but in lives... The proclamation of national interest above all was not just a speech," Chouhan told ANI.

Highlighting recent initiatives, he said a "one team, one task" group of scientists had been formed to address challenges identified during the last Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan.

Also Read | Independence Day 2025 Wishes: PM Narendra Modi Thanks World Leaders for Extending Wishes on Swatantrata Diwas.

"Today, the Prime Minister has made a strong proclamation of intense patriotism and has shown a new path... We have also created a one team, one task of scientists to solve the problems that came up during the last Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan and I am happy to say that we are starting preparations for the Rabi crop from now on itself," he added.

Chouhan announced that the National Rabi Conference will be held in Delhi on September 15-16, with participation from Agriculture Ministers, experts, scientists, and officials from all states.

"Our Rabi Conference will be held here on 15th-16th September, in which Agriculture Ministers, experts, agricultural scientists, and officers of all the states will participate...," he said.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah hailed PM Modi's address as a "roadmap" for India's progress, highlighting achievements over the past 11 years and strategies for a prosperous future.

In a post on X, Shah highlighted the government's focus on national security through initiatives like 'Operation Sindoor' for eliminating terrorists, 'Mission Sudarshan Chakra' to secure infrastructure, and the 'High-Powered Demography Mission' to ensure an infiltrator-free India.

"On the occasion of the 79th Independence Day, Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji's address to the nation is a roadmap of the progress of the past 11 years, the strength of the present, and the strategy for a prosperous India. Whether it is the destruction of terrorists through 'Operation Sindoor,' the plan to secure the country's infrastructure through 'Mission Sudarshan Chakra,' or the resolve to build an infiltrator-free India through the 'High-Powered Demography Mission,' the Modi government is committed to making the country strong and secure," he wrote.

Shah further praised the government's focus on farmers' welfare and PM Modi's push for self-reliance in sectors including nuclear energy, critical minerals, energy, space, and jet engines. Shah also lauded the announcement of the 'Prime Minister Developed India Employment Scheme' and GST relief ahead of Diwali, saying these measures will ease citizens' lives and support small enterprises.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the tricolour at the Red Fort on the 79th Independence Day. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)