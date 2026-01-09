New Delhi [India], January 9 (ANI): Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) on Friday issued a statement after officials from the Enforcement Directorate conducted searches at its office and at the residence of its Director, Pratik Jain, in Kolkata, saying the organisation has extended full cooperation and will continue to do so in accordance with the law.

In a statement, I-PAC said, "Yesterday, officials from the Enforcement Directorate carried out searches at the I-PAC office and at the residence of our Director, Pratik Jain, in Kolkata. It was a difficult and unfortunate day for a professional organisation like I-PAC. We believe this raises serious concerns and sets an unsettling precedent. Regardless, we have extended full cooperation and will continue to do so as required, engaging with the process in complete accordance and respect for the law."

The organisation further said, "We have always upheld the highest standards of professional integrity in all that we do. Despite what transpired yesterday, we remain fully committed to continuing our work unfazed and unperturbed, with consistency and accountability guided by the same purpose that has shaped us from the start."

In its detailed statement, I-PAC said it was founded over a decade ago with the belief that public life in India is strengthened when young Indians contribute to the democratic process in a non-partisan manner.

It said that, from modest beginnings as a small group of young professionals, the collective effort of thousands has evolved into a platform that enables broader participation in the political process and meaningful on-the-ground impact.

The organisation said it has worked in a professional advisory capacity with multiple political parties across ideologies and regions, including the Bharatiya Janata Party, Indian National Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, All India Trinamool Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, YSR Congress Party, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (now BRS), Janata Dal (United) and Shiv Sena, among others.

I-PAC reiterated that it does not contest elections or hold political office and that its role is limited to transparent, professional political consulting, free from political ideology.

Earlier, day after the searches, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took to the streets to protest against the ED action. CM Mamata Banerjee alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was trying to come to power in West Bengal as they did in Maharashtra and Haryana.

Addressing the gathering, CM Mamata Banerjee said, "I never react, but if anyone hurts me, I never spare them. In the name of SIR, they target local people. They harassed old people and pregnant women. Those who abuse the TMC, they do not know that TMC workers are extremely dedicated. In the name of SIR, local people are being harassed. Their documents are being taken and they are not being given receipts. When the enumeration took place, Booth Level Agent-1 went door to door with BLOs. They will stay in polling stations and booths." (ANI)

