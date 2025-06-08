New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): An Indian Air Force aircraft successfully airlifted a critically ill Indian Army personnel from the high-altitude region of Kargil to Command Hospital Chandimandir on Saturday morning, authorities said.

"An IAF An-32 aircraft successfully airlifted a critically ill IA personnel from Kargil to CH Chandimandir this morning.High altitude and extreme temperatures make Kargil a formidable challenge for transport operations during summers. This mission was executed at first light, using the aircraft at the edge of its performance envelope," posted IAF on X a day earlier.

On June 4, In the wake of heavy rains and devastating landslides in North Sikkim, the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Wednesday carried out urgent rescue and relief operations in the remote region of Chaten and evacuated 33 stranded people, including two US nationals, from the remote and rain-battered Chaten region of North Sikkim.

In a statement, the Indian Air Force earlier said, "In response to the devastating landslides in Sikkim, Indian Air Force Mi-17 helicopters rapidly launched Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Ops -- dropping relief supplies, inserting NDRF teams, and evacuating 33 stranded individuals, including two US nationals, from the remote Chaten region."

However, a prior operation to evacuate 113 stranded tourists from Lachen during the early hours had to be called off due to bad weather. An Mi-17 helicopter carrying nine National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel took off from Pakyong Airport , but was forced to return mid-air because of poor visibility near Mangan and Chaten. (ANI)

