New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria attended a three day-long Pacific Air Chiefs Symposium 2021 that finished on Thursday in Hawaii of the US, the Defence Ministry stated on Friday.

"The event themed 'Enduring Cooperation towards Regional Stability' was attended by air chiefs from countries in the Indo-Pacific region," the ministry's statement mentioned.

Bhadauria was nominated as the Dean for the symposium which was held at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii, it noted.

The symposium saw deliberations through panel discussions, table top exercises and keynote addresses on topics ranging from aspects of regional security to cooperation amongst air forces for humanitarian and disaster relief operations, it mentioned.

There have been mounting global concerns over China's growing military assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific region.

India, the US, Australia, Japan and many other like-minded countries are working towards ensuring a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific.

In addition to participation in the symposium, Bhadauria met General Charles Q Brown, Jr Chief of Staff, US Air Force and General Kenneth S Wilsbach, Commander, Pacific Air Forces.

"He also held bilateral and multilateral meetings on defence cooperation and security with air chiefs from eleven other countries," the ministry noted.

Participation in the symposium provided an opportunity for enhancing mutual understanding and deepening of relationships with like-minded nations, the ministry asserted.

