New Delhi [India], January 20 (ANI): Chief of Indian Air Force Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari on Thursday held a virtual meeting with the counterparts of various Air Forces of the Indo Pacific region and discussed the challenges of distributed logistics and agile combat employment while operating from austere locations.

"A virtual teleconference was held today between #CAS and #AirChiefs of various Air Forces of the Indo Pacific region. The challenges of distributed logistics and agile combat employment while operating from austere locations were discussed," tweeted the IAF.

The meeting was held with the Air Force chiefs of Canada, France, Germany, Taiwan, Singapore, Japan, Australia, Sri Lanka, Philippines, Vietnam, New Zealand, Maldives, Malaysia, and others. (ANI)

