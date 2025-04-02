Jamnagar (Gujarat) [India], April 2 (ANI): A Jaguar fighter aircraft crashed in Gujarat's Jamnagar, according to defence sources.

Reports indicate that no deaths have been reported yet.

Further details are awaited.

On March 7, an Indian Air Force (IAF) Jaguar fighter aircraft crashed near Ambala in Haryana on Friday, with the pilot ejecting safely, IAF officials said.

According to officials, the aircraft had taken off from the Ambala Air Force base for a routine evening sortie when it encountered a system malfunction and crashed.

The IAF has ordered a Court of Inquiry to determine the cause of the accident.

The IAF said that the pilot successfully maneuvered the aircraft away from inhabited areas before ejecting safely.

"A Jaguar aircraft of the IAF crashed at Ambala, during a routine training sortie today, after encountering system malfunction. The pilot maneuvered the aircraft away from any habitation on the ground before ejecting safely. An inquiry has been ordered by the IAF to ascertain the cause of the accident," the IAF said in a post on X. (ANI)

