Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 23 (ANI): Warrant Officer Inder Pal Nain apparently has committed suicide at Vayu Sena Station, Kaluchak in Jammu, Indian Air Force (IAF) officials said.

The Indian Air Force is investigating the case, the official added.

Apparently, the officer committed suicide using a service pistol in the shooting range of Air Force, sources said. (ANI)

