Chandigarh, Aug 17 (PTI) The IAF's 3 Base Repair Depot in Chandigarh played a pivotal role in sustaining operations of Mi series helicopters and AN-32 transport aircraft fleet in the face of many technological and supply chain challenges due to difficult geo-political scenarios, especially the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Air Commodore Rajeev Shrivastava said on Thursday.

He said the 3 Base Repair Depot has the distinction of being the first indigenisation and substitution cell of the Indian Air Force (IAF) and has successfully indigenised approximately 15,000 lines of spares of aircraft as well as aero engines.

This has contributed significantly towards achieving goals of 'Make in India' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', Air Commodore Shrivastava, Air-Officer-Commanding of 3 BRD, said at the IAF station here.

According to an official statement, the depot's efforts on self-reliance have contributed immensely in sustaining Mi-series and AN-32 fleets' serviceability, especially during the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

In the face of many technological and supply chain challenges due to difficult geo-political scenario, the depot has always played a pivotal role in sustaining operations of the Russian helicopter and AN-32 transport aircraft fleets, he said.

Shrivastava said that indigenisation of many complex spares has been completed and many more are in advanced stages.

Indigenisation drive of the depot has resulted in savings of hundreds of crores of rupees worth of foreign exchange and at the same time has drastically reduced foreign dependency for requirement of aviation spares, he told reporters.

He said 3BRD has made huge strides towards self-reliance and is continually striving with zeal and vigour to reduce dependency on foreign sources through innovation, indigenisation and outsourcing with Indian Aviation industry partners.

The 3 BRD in Chandigarh has the unique distinction of being the only repair depot of the IAF undertaking overhaul of aircraft and aero engines as well as acting as an equipment depot.

The depot has the proud legacy of overhauling 1,038 aircraft since its inception in 1962, he said.

