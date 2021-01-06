New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) The Indian Air Force has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Institute of Defence Studies and Research (IDSR) that would enable IAF officers to undertake doctoral research and post-graduate programmes in various areas, according to an official statement on Wednesday.

The IDSR is an autonomous institution of Gujarat University.

The MoU was signed under the patronage of the Gujarat government on December 29, the Defence ministry's statement noted.

"The MoU will enable officers of IAF to undertake doctoral research, post-graduate programme and post-graduate diploma covering various areas of interest that includes defence studies, defence management, national security, aerospace and aviation science and other areas of defence technology," it mentioned.

As part of Project Akashdeep, the IAF has entered into such partnerships with various prestigious academic institutions to promote research by officers and create a pool of think tanks with strategic knowledge and intellectual skills, the ministry said.

