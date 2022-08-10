Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], August 10 (ANI): The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) to enable the pursuit of academics by the IAF personnel in various contemporary subjects.

The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari visited the Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) in Gandhinagar on Wednesday and during the visit, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed with RRU to enable the pursuit of academics by the Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel in various contemporary subjects, besides promoting R&D in niche areas of mutual interest.

Also Read | Rajasthan: ASI Suspended, 2 Cops Shunted Out for Assaulting Private School Owner in Bikaner.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief of the Air Staff also said that in the wake of technological advancements in the defence sector, a collaboration between the military and academia is not an option, but a necessity.

He was optimistic that the MoU would lead to many new joint initiatives and synergy in the field of defence technology in the years ahead.

Also Read | Independence Day 2022: DRDO-Developed ATAGS To Give Ceremonial 21 Gun Salute at I-Day Celebrations.

The MoU was signed by Air Vice Marshal Rajeev Sharma, Assistant Chief of Air Staff (Education) and Prof Anand Kumar Tripathi, Pro-Vice Chancellor, with the Vice Chancellor Prof (Dr) Bimal N Patel being in attendance.

The collaboration between IAF and RRU will facilitate IAF personnel to undertake various courses in Defence and Strategic Studies, Artificial Intelligence & Cyber Security, Applied Science, Engineering & Technology and Foreign Languages. The MoU will promote R&D in the field of National and Internal Security. The University will also extend accreditation to IAF training establishments. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)