Ranchi, Apr 19 (PTI) The Indian Air Force's prestigious Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) enthralled the audience with a breathtaking show at the Namkum Army Ground here on Saturday morning.

Air Chief Marshal A P Singh, senior defence and administrative officials were present at the event, which was split into two phases.

In the composite phase, all nine aircraft flew in close formation, while the synchro phase featured smaller formations, as they performed dynamic low-level manoeuvres – some as low as 100 feet – officials said.

“This airshow is not just about aerobatics; it is a celebration of the passion, discipline and spirit of the Air Force,” an official said.

For the first time in Ranchi, nine aircraft performed such close, low-altitude manoeuvres, he said.

The SKAT, formed in 1996, has performed over 500 such shows across India and the world, including Sri Lanka, Myanmar, China, Singapore and the UAE, the official said.

Known for its motto 'Sadaiva Sarvottam' (Always the Best), the team's air show is part of the IAF's outreach programme to inspire the youth and raise awareness about the armed forces, he said.

The event will continue in Ranchi on Sunday as well, followed by an air show in Patna on April 22-23.

