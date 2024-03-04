Dhemaji (Assam) [India], March 4 (ANI): Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Arjun Munda virtually inaugurated the Administrative-cum-academic Building, Manas Guest House, Subansiri Girls Hostel, and Brahmaputra Boys Hostel of Indian Agricultural Research Institute, Indian Council of Agricultural Research (IARI-ICAR), at Dhemaji in Assam on Monday.

Arjun Munda said, "IARI will emerge as an important focal point in the agricultural research and development of the North-Eastern States."

The institute has started masters courses in various disciplines from 2015-16.

In his virtual address, he said that the Union Government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has removed several gaps in the development of agriculture in the North-Eastern States and bring the sector into the mainstream.

He said that agricultural institutions are engaged in benefiting the sector through multi-faceted efforts.

He emphasised the need to move forward with the commitment that, in the future, graduates from the institute should not only work as agricultural experts but also emerge as multi-billionaires in the agro sector.

Kailash Choudhary, Union Minister of State, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, was also present in Assam during the inauguration.

In his address, he urged scientists to explore the natural diversity that exists in the Northeast region.

He stressed the need to focus on research related to pulses and oilseeds.

Dr Himansu Pathak, Secretary, DARE, and DG ICAR, New Delhi, virtually addressed the gathering and elaborated on the objectives and mandates of IARI, Assam.

He emphasised the need to explore the huge potential of North-East India through research and development.

Dr Ranoj Pegu, Minister of Education, Welfare of Plain Tribes, and Backward Classes, Government of Assam appreciated the efforts of IARI, Assam. He stressed that the research work done by IARI, Assam would be helpful in increasing plant, animal and fish diversity as well as help in the conservation of the environment.

Pradan Baruah, MP (Lakhimpur); Dr A K Singh, Director, IARI; Ankur Bharali, District Commissioner, Dhemaji; several scientists from IARI-ICAR and others were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

